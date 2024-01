According to the North Olmsted police department, there is flooding on I-480 eastbound near Stearns Road in North Olmsted.

The flooding is in all lanes and is causing cars to hydroplane and spin out.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or proceed with caution.

