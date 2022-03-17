I-480 westbound to State Route 14 (Broadway Ave) will be closed beginning March 23 through Oct. 2022

CLEVELAND — Motorists who take I-480 westbound to State Route 14 (Broadway Avenue) will need to find another route beginning Wednesday, March 23, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, I-480 westbound to State Route 14 will be closed for ramp widening through October 2022.

The detour will be I-480 eastbound to Warrensville Center Road to I-480 westbound to State Route 14.

I-480 westbound under Broadway Avenue will have various nightly and weekend lane restrictions beginning Wednesday, March 23, through early April.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.