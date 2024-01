News 5 viewers have been reaching out all morning to let us know about road conditions, including every major highway in Northeast Ohio.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank said I-71 at I-90 was a sheet of ice.

I-480 westbound at Transportation Boulevard was shut down due to a crash and conditions.

All of the interstates are ice at the moment, so stay off the roads

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.