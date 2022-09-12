Watch Now
I-76 eastbound closed between SR-57 and SR-94 in Medina Co. due to crash

Cement truck appears to have crashed on eastbound lanes
News 5 photographer Mike Vielhaber captured this video of an apparent cement truck crash on I-76 eastbound near Wadsworth Monday morning.
WADSWORTH, Ohio — Interstate 76 eastbound is closed between SR-57 and SR-94 in Medina County near Wadsworth Monday morning due to an apparent crash of a cement truck, officials and News 5 crews confirmed.

Motorists are advised by the Ohio Department of Transportation to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. Traffic is being directed off I-76 at SR-57 and SR-94 interchanges, ODOT said.

A News 5 photographer driving by the area captured video of a cement truck that appeared to have gone from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes and crashed on the far shoulder.

