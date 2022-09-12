I-76 eastbound closed between SR-57 and SR-94 in Medina Co. due to crash

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Interstate 76 eastbound is closed between SR-57 and SR-94 in Medina County near Wadsworth Monday morning due to an apparent crash of a cement truck, officials and News 5 crews confirmed.

Motorists are advised by the Ohio Department of Transportation to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. Traffic is being directed off I-76 at SR-57 and SR-94 interchanges, ODOT said.

‼️MEDINA CO: I-76, between SR 57 and SR 94, is closed due to an incident. Emergency crews are on scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to seek an alternate route. Traffic is being directed off I-76 at SR 57 and SR 94 interchanges. No estimated time of reopening. pic.twitter.com/2IX64Sh4fQ — ODOT_NorthCenOH (@ODOT_NorthCenOH) September 12, 2022

A News 5 photographer driving by the area captured video of a cement truck that appeared to have gone from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes and crashed on the far shoulder.

