I-76 EB at State Route 21 in Summit County closed for police activity

Posted at 8:06 PM, May 17, 2023
Crews have shut down I-76 eastbound at State Route 21 in Summit County for police activity, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It's unclear what prompted the road closure.

This story will be updated as details become available.

