I-77 northbound lane closed due to crash Wednesday evening

Posted at 6:34 PM, Jul 24, 2024

The right northbound lane on I-77 is closed due to a crash.

Previously, all northbound lanes were closed, but some had reopened around 6:40 p.m.

The lane is closed near State Route 14 and Broadway Avenue on Wednesday evening.

The average speed on the road at this time is 0-10 mph, so expect delays or plan for an alternate route.

It is unclear what caused the crash or when the lane will reopen.

