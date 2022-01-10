Watch
I-90 eastbound reopens at East 260th Street after crash, ODOT says

Posted at 12:05 PM, Jan 10, 2022
UPDATE: I-90 eastbound at East 260th Street has reopened following a crash in the area.

I-90 eastbound at East 260th Street is currently closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A spokesperson for ODOT said it has crews currently working in this area.

ODOT cameras show multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-90 at Babbit Road.

