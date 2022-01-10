I-90 eastbound reopens at East 260th Street after crash, ODOT says

UPDATE: I-90 eastbound at East 260th Street has reopened following a crash in the area.

I-90 eastbound at East 260th Street is currently closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A spokesperson for ODOT said it has crews currently working in this area.

Avoid 90 East near E 222nd. Traffic is being deserted off 90. #WEWS @WEWS pic.twitter.com/TBGJx24yWW — Tracy Carloss (@TracyCarloss) January 10, 2022

ODOT cameras show multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-90 at Babbit Road.

