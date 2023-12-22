Watch Now
Northeast Ohio TrafficTraffic News

Actions

I-90 westbound backed up near Dead Man's Curve due to crash

image (1).png
Ohio Department of Transportation
image (1).png
Posted at 4:58 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 16:58:14-05

All westbound lanes of I-90 were blocked due to a crash Friday afternoon. The lanes were blocked beyond State Route 2.

Additionally, two left lanes were restricted on the ramp from State Route 2 eastbound to I-90 westbound due to the crash.

The lanes appeared to be cleared as of 5 p.m., according to traffic information from ODOT, but the road was still backed up significantly.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for all your Cleveland Browns coverage!