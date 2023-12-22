I-90 westbound backed up near Dead Man's Curve due to crash

All westbound lanes of I-90 were blocked due to a crash Friday afternoon. The lanes were blocked beyond State Route 2.

Additionally, two left lanes were restricted on the ramp from State Route 2 eastbound to I-90 westbound due to the crash.

The lanes appeared to be cleared as of 5 p.m., according to traffic information from ODOT, but the road was still backed up significantly.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

