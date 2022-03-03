Watch
Northeast Ohio TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Icy conditions cause three-car crash on I-90 EB at Fulton Road

FM61dZvXIAAs5wr.jpeg
ODOT.
I-90 at Fulton Road.
FM61dZvXIAAs5wr.jpeg
Posted at 6:04 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 06:36:54-05

CLEVELAND — Icy conditions have caused a three-car crash on I-90 at Fulton Road.

The Cleveland Fire Department has closed the left two lanes on I-90 eastbound.

The right lane of the I-90 overpass is also closed.

Motorists should expect delays.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?