Icy conditions cause three-car crash on I-90 EB at Fulton Road

CLEVELAND — Icy conditions have caused a three-car crash on I-90 at Fulton Road.

The Cleveland Fire Department has closed the left two lanes on I-90 eastbound.

The right lane of the I-90 overpass is also closed.

CFD has closed the left two and the right lane of I-90 over Fulton. This will choke everything back to Lakewood. pic.twitter.com/6Ki7tB9ccf — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) March 3, 2022

Motorists should expect delays.

