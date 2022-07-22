Multiple lanes expected to be closed on Rockside Road starting Friday

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Starting on Friday, there will be underground utility work being done on Rockside Road just west of the Rockside Woods Boulevard intersection, according to a news release.

The underground construction will be done from Friday through Sunday by the Fishel Company, a contractor working for Verizon.

The center-through and curb lanes will be closed on Rockside, and the westbound traffic will be restricted to one through lane.

Turn lane restrictions will also be in place at the Rockside Woods intersection, as the right-most left turn lane heading northbound will be closed.

Additionally, the rightmost right turn lane of Rockside Woods heading southbound will be closed.

There will be a police officer with a patrol car at the scene to help the flow of traffic, in addition to signs, cones, barrels and a flashing arrow board.

All lanes will reopen in time for Monday morning travel.

For additional questions, contact the City of Independence at 216-524-1374.

