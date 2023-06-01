New traffic pattern coming to I-480 westbound on the Valley View Bridge

Attention drivers! A new traffic pattern is coming to I-480 westbound lanes on the Valley View Bridge.

Starting on June 5 at 5 a.m., the new center section of the bridge will open in the westbound direction.

Drivers can now use the center bridge as an express lane to bypass the I-77 interchange.

According to ODOT, drivers who want to stay on I-480 can use the center bridge or continue on the westbound bridge like normal.

Anyone that needs to exit to I-77 should stay on the westbound bridge.

The below restrictions and closures will be in place for this traffic pattern shift.

I-480 westbound between Transportation Blvd. and I-77 will have various lane restrictions beginning on Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday, June 5, for maintenance of traffic shift.

I-480 westbound ramps to I-77 north and south will be closed on Saturday, June 3, at 12:30 a.m. through Sunday, June 4, at 6 a.m. for maintenance of traffic shift. The detour will be Granger Rd. to I-480 east to I-77.

I-480 westbound entrance and exit ramps at Transportation Blvd. will be closed on Saturday, June 3, at 12:30 a.m. through Sunday, June 4, at 6 a.m. for maintenance of traffic shift. The detour will be I-480 westbound to Granger Rd. to I-480 east.

