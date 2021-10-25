North State Street closed in Painesville as crews work to fix sinkhole

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — North State Street in Painesville has been closed as crews work to fix a sinkhole.

The road is closed between Sanders Avenue and Argonne Drive with no through traffic permitted.

Crews are expected to finish the repairs to the road around 5 p.m. Monday.

North State Street has been closed to all through traffic from Chester Street to Hine Avenue over the past week and that closure will remain in place for the coming week, city officials said.

Local and emergency vehicles will still have access.

