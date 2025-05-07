ODOT vehicle struck on I-90 eastbound

Wednesday morning, an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle was struck by another vehicle on I-90 eastbound, according to ODOT.

Due to the crash, three lanes were closed on I-90 East at Eddy Road, causing traffic delays.

The highway has since reopened.

There is no information regarding injuries or further details on the crash at this time, ODOT said.

Wednesday morning's crash marks the 62nd time ODOT people, equipment, or property have been struck this year statewide. Last year, that number was 84.

"We want to remind all motorists to move over for all vehicles with flashing lights and put down distractions while driving," Brent Kovacs, a public information officer with ODOT, said.