Police standoff on 271 South at Route 303 causing major delays

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a commercial vehicle after the driver crashed while being pursued by troopers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were in pursuit of the commercial vehicle when the driver crashed and fled on foot.

A perimeter was established to search for the driver, which has caused delays lasting over an hour on I-271 South near Route 303.

The driver is believed to be armed and was wearing blue jeans, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A viewer sent News 5 photos of law enforcement officers on the freeway with their guns drawn.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

