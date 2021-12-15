Watch
Ramp from I-480 westbound to Ridge Road closed due to crash

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Ridge Road at I-480 westbound ramp.
Posted at 6:40 AM, Dec 15, 2021
CLEVELAND — The ramp from I-480 westbound to Ridge Road will be closed for an extended period of time Wednesday morning due to a crash.

A car slammed into the back of a box truck at the bottom of the ramp.

Motorists can use State or Tiedeman roads.

