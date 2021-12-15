Ramp from I-480 westbound to Ridge Road closed due to crash

CLEVELAND — The ramp from I-480 westbound to Ridge Road will be closed for an extended period of time Wednesday morning due to a crash.

The ramp from 480 WB to Ridge Road still closed as of 6:30. Flatbed truck on scene to remove the car involved in the crash. https://t.co/vmlRDd5ViD — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) December 15, 2021

A car slammed into the back of a box truck at the bottom of the ramp.

Motorists can use State or Tiedeman roads.

