CLEVELAND — The right lane of I-90 westbound in Cleveland is blocked due to a vehicle fire, according to ODOT.

Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire responded to I-90 westbound at Abbey Avenue for a car on fire.

Motorists should expect delays.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.