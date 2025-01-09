'Slow Down. Sharp Curve Ahead.' New sign put up on Dead Man's Curve following multiple crashes

A new sign has been installed at Dead Man's Curve.

The sign says, "Slow Down. Sharp Curve Ahead."

The sign was put up by the Ohio Department of Transportation after there were more than two dozen crashes in two days.

ODOT engineers close lane at Dead Man’s Curve to investigate uptick in crashes

ODOT is trying to figure out what is causing the crashes.

On Wednesday, the left lane was shut down for three hours after another string of crashes.

ODOT said the roads were salted and dry at the time.

“Yeah, it’s really not a common area for winter crashes, so this is kind of perplexing us a little bit,” ODOT spokesperson Brent Kovacs said.

"It's a concern for us that we're responding there so frequently," Lt. Mike Norman, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Fire Department, said.

Most of the crashes have been cars driving in the far left lane and hitting the center barrier.

