If you're driving on I-90 in either direction or on the Turnpike Tuesday morning, be prepared to give yourself some extra time.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, speeds on I-90 in Lake County have been reduced to 45 miles per hour due to icy conditions.

The speed limit has also been reduced to 45 miles per hour on the Turnpike.

It is unknown how long the speed limit will be reduced.

