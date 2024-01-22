Icy mess heading our way to ruin your Tuesday morning commute

One more winter storm is heading our way before we switch our focus back to warmth, rain, and potentially flooding.

Our focus is on Monday night's accumulating ice potential.

Tonight will be a mess. The mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain are a recipe for disaster. Snow accums won't be impressive but they don't help. The sleet accumulations of up to .5" in addition to the freezing rain of up to .2 are nothing to mess around with. pic.twitter.com/AfENzAhjgS — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) January 22, 2024

Plan on temps to hover right around 30 degrees all night.

That means that when the precipitation starts - whether it's rain, sleet, freezing rain, or snow - it'll still be slick.

By Tuesday morning, freezing rain and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible.

Roads will be dangerous.

We'll warm to above freezing during the afternoon but roads will likely still be slick with slush from the melting snow and continued rain.

