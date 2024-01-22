Watch Now
Icy mess heading our way to ruin your Tuesday morning commute

One more winter storm is heading our way before we switch our focus back to warmth, rain, and potentially flooding.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jan 22, 2024
Our focus is on Monday night's accumulating ice potential.

Plan on temps to hover right around 30 degrees all night.

That means that when the precipitation starts - whether it's rain, sleet, freezing rain, or snow - it'll still be slick.

By Tuesday morning, freezing rain and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible.

Roads will be dangerous.

We'll warm to above freezing during the afternoon but roads will likely still be slick with slush from the melting snow and continued rain.

