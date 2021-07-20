State Route 2 WB entrance ramp in Painesville closed due to chemical spill

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A chemical spill in Painesville has closed the State Route 2 westbound entrance ramp at Richmond Street.

The city's fire department and hazmat team are on scene to test the spill and perform cleanup. The city didn't state what caused the chemical spill.

Authorities ask that motorists avoid the area for the next few hours.

