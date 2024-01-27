State Route 8 closed in both directions near E. Aurora Road due to fiery crash

State Route 8 is closed in both directions between E. Aurora Road and E. Highland Road in Macedonia due to a fiery crash.

According to officials, the fiery crash was the result of a tanker truck explosion. The explosion set a nearby creek on fire as well.

The smoke is affecting nearby residences, and hazmat crews have reported to the scene of the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

