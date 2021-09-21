Train derails in Medina, closing West Liberty Street at Medina Street

MEDINA, Ohio — A train loaded with rocks derailed in Medina Tuesday morning, blocking and closing West Liberty Street at Medina Street near the A.I. Root Candle Factory, according to Medina police.

Medina Police Department on Facebook A train derailed in Medina Tuesday morning, blocking West Liberty Street.

The road will be shut down for hours, police said in a Facebook post, and they will try to keep residents updated.

