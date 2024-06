Two left lanes are blocked on I-71 South beyond State Route 82 and Royalton Road due to a crash.

Between mile markers 231 and 228 on I-71 southbound, there are delays due to the crash. The Ohio Department of Transportation said the total travel time is 28 minutes.

If traveling in that area, expect delays or plan for an alternate route.

