Truck carrying bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey bottles overturns on Columbus ramp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A semi hauling bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey crashed on the ramp from I-70 westbound to I-270 southbound in Columbus Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at approximately 2 a.m.

Lovers of Old No. 7 whiskey can rest easier this morning knowing the bottles were empty.

UPDATE: Crews are still working to clear the scene of this earlier crash. Drivers should avoid the area. https://t.co/mXY6LdNg8g pic.twitter.com/442ktuTlnk — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) August 17, 2021

It's unknown if the driver suffered any injuries.

