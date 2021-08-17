Watch
Truck carrying bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey bottles overturns on Columbus ramp

The Ohio Department of Transportation.
Truck carrying whiskey bottles overturned on I-70 Tuesday.
Screen Shot 2021-08-17 at 9.37.08 AM.png
Posted at 9:51 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 09:54:27-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A semi hauling bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey crashed on the ramp from I-70 westbound to I-270 southbound in Columbus Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at approximately 2 a.m.

Lovers of Old No. 7 whiskey can rest easier this morning knowing the bottles were empty.

It's unknown if the driver suffered any injuries.

