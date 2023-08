Warrensville Center Road is closed Sunday night due to police activity.

Maple Heights Police said the road is closed over Warrensville Center Bridge, and the exit from Interstate 480 onto the road is also closed.

Police said there is no estimate on when the road will reopen.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.