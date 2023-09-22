Watch Now
Water main break on State Route 611 in Avon; avoid the area, police say

Water main break in Avon.
Posted at 9:24 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 09:24:51-04

The News 5 Air Tracker got an aerial view of a water main break that is heavily impacting traffic on State Route 611 Friday morning.

According to a post by the Avon Police Department on X (formerly Twitter), the water main break is between Harvest Drive and Bridge Pointe Trail on State Route 611 in Avon.

Drivers are told to immediately avoid the area and find an alternative route.

