Water main break on State Route 611 in Avon; avoid the area, police say

The News 5 Air Tracker got an aerial view of a water main break that is heavily impacting traffic on State Route 611 Friday morning.

According to a post by the Avon Police Department on X (formerly Twitter), the water main break is between Harvest Drive and Bridge Pointe Trail on State Route 611 in Avon.

Water main break on SR 611 between Harvest Dr & Bridge Pointe Trl. Traffic will be heavily impacted. Find alternate routes now. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2b5DpzUgiz — Avon, OH Police (@AvonOHPolice) September 22, 2023

Drivers are told to immediately avoid the area and find an alternative route.

