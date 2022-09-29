Watch Now
Northeast Ohio TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Wilson Mills Road near Interstate 271 southbound exit ramp closed Wednesday night

IMG_6401.jpg
Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland
IMG_6401.jpg
Posted at 9:49 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 22:09:49-04

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Wilson Mills Road near the Interstate 271 southbound exit ramp will be closed overnight and likely into rush hour, according to a Facebook post from Highland Heights Police Department.

Those around the area may lose power, as there is no expected time of restoration.

Motorists who use the exit during morning rush hour traffic are advised to take Mayfield Road as an alternative route on their commute.

"It will take a large amount of time to clean up and restore power," the post said.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.