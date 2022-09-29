Wilson Mills Road near Interstate 271 southbound exit ramp closed Wednesday night

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Wilson Mills Road near the Interstate 271 southbound exit ramp will be closed overnight and likely into rush hour, according to a Facebook post from Highland Heights Police Department.

Those around the area may lose power, as there is no expected time of restoration.

Motorists who use the exit during morning rush hour traffic are advised to take Mayfield Road as an alternative route on their commute.

"It will take a large amount of time to clean up and restore power," the post said.

