8-year-old takes vehicle, drives herself 25 minutes to Target, police say

An 8-year-old girl was located inside a Target after she got into a vehicle and drove away from her home Sunday morning, Ohio authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to Greencroft Road in Bedford Sunday morning after the girl and a 2020 Nissan Rogue were reported missing.

According to police, family members said she had last been seen at her home around 7 a.m., and Ring Doorbell footage provided by neighbors showed the child getting into the vehicle and driving off by herself around that time.

RELATED STORY | Police locate 5-year-old boy missing since 2022 in an Indiana home

Bedford Heights police received a call concerning a small child on Rockside Road driving a vehicle that matched the description of the one that was reported missing. However, police said they were unable to locate the vehicle. Flock cameras then caught the girl driving on Pettibone Road in Bainbridge, police said.

Bainbridge police located the vehicle at a Target in the area and were advised to be on the lookout for the 8-year-old, who was then located inside the store, police said.

RELATED STORY | US Marshals find 200 critically missing children during 6-week operation

According to Google Maps, the trip from Greencroft Road to Target was about 11.4 miles and takes an average of around 25 minutes.

Family members retrieved the 8-year-old and the vehicle from Target, police said. The child told police that she struck a mailbox during her travels.

This story was originally published by Maya Morita at Scripps News Cleveland.