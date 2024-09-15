8-year-old takes vehicle, drives herself to Target Sunday morning, police says

An 8-year-old girl was located inside a Target after she got into a vehicle and drove away from her home Sunday morning, according to Bedford police.

Officers were dispatched to Greencroft Road in Bedford Sunday morning after the girl, and a 2020 Nissan Rogue were reported missing. Family members at the home said she had last been seen around 7 a.m., police said.

Neighbors provided Ring Doorbell footage of the child getting into the vehicle and driving off by herself around 7 a.m., police said.

Bedford Heights police received a call concerning a small child on Rockside Road driving a vehicle that matched the description of the one that was reported missing. However, police said they were unable to locate the vehicle. Flock cameras then caught the girl driving on Pettibone Road in Bainbridge, police said.

Bainbridge police located the vehicle at a Target in the area and were advised to be on the lookout for the 8-year-old, who was then located inside the store, police said.

Family members retrieved the 8-year-old and the vehicle from Target, police said.

The child told police that she struck a mailbox during her travels, police said.