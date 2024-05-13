Baltimore's Key Bridge demolition scheduled for Monday

Due to lightning seen near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the Unified Command says its removal has been rescheduled for Monday at 5 p.m., pending any inclement weather.

The Baltimore area has seen constant storms over the weekend, which have presented a big speed bump for the demolition. This is the second time it has been rescheduled, as the original date was penciled in for Friday, May 10.

The controlled explosives were set to detonate Sunday to remove the Key Bridge’s steel debris, which sits on top of the Dali cargo ship. This would make moving and relocating the freighter possible.

U.S. News Prior ship mishaps boosted confidence in strength of Baltimore bridge Patrick Terpstra

The Unified Command says “the explosives will split a large section of truss at specific locations to allow salvage crews to use cranes and barges already on scene to remove these sections of the bridge and ultimately remove the MV Dali from the channel." The Dali, which is a mammoth of a ship, has been sitting in the spot since it ran into the bridge March 26.

The body of the sixth and final construction worker missing at the site of the collapse was recovered last week. All of the victims were immigrants who came to the U.S. for work.

This story was originally published by Travis Case at Scripps News Baltimore.