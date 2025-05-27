Watch Now
Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested for DUI

The 57-year-old was stopped in Marion County, West Virginia, after reports of a person driving erratically. According to the complaint, Retton smelled of alcohol and was slurring her words.
Olympic gymnast legend Mary Lou Retton is out on bond after being arrested for driving under the influence.

The 57-year-old was stopped in Marion County, West Virginia, after reports of a person driving erratically. According to the criminal complaint, Retton smelled of alcohol, was slurring her words and failed a field sobriety test. Officers who made the stop also reported seeing a container of wine in the vehicle.

Retton paid a $1,500 bond to secure her release. An attorney for Retton did not comment on the case.

The arrest comes more than one year after the gold medalist overcame what she described as a life-threatening battle with a rare form of pneumonia. It required a nearly two-week stay in the intensive care unit. After she was released from the hospital, she continued her recovery for a time at home.

Retton was the first American female gymnast to will the all around at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. She was 16 at the time.

