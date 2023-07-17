Want to see Messi play in Miami? Here's how much it will cost you

Tickets for Lionel Messi's debut with Inter Miami CF on Friday are sold out, but fans can still get a glimpse of the soccer star if they are willing to shell out hundreds — or thousands — of dollars.

Prior to joining the MLS team, fans could get tickets to an Inter Miami game for as little as about $30. Now, the cheapest tickets for Friday's game against Cruz Azul are going for about $300 each. Seats near midfield in DRV PNK Stadium are going for as much as $10,000 per ticket.

Messi, who led Argentina to a World Cup in 2022, was officially introduced as part of Inter Miami on Sunday.

"I'm very much moved to be here in Miami, to be with you," Messi said.

The 36-year-old will still wear the No. 10 on the back of his jersey, which is bright pink.

Messi has agreed to play with Inter Miami for 2 1/2 seasons. His deal is valued at upwards of $150 million.

Prior to joining the MLS, Messi played for the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club. Before that, he spent 17 seasons with Barcelona.

During his time in Europe, he led teams to four titles in the UEFA Champions League.

"We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, and his decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our League and our sport in North America," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

