Wayne County Health Department hosts first pop up food pantry

WAYNE CO., — The Wayne County Health Department hosted the first of several monthly pop-up food pantries Tuesday.

The department hosted the pantry alongside the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank. Wayne County Health Commissioner Nick Cascarelli said the department has seen the need for a food pantry for a while.

"It's just not a problem here," he said. "It's a problem all around Ohio."

Statistics show that about 12% of Wayne County's population struggles with food insecurity. Those who needed the help seemed to make it out to the pantry.

"There is definitely a need," Cascarelli said. "Because people are here and people are coming."

Volunteer Elizabeth Reynolds saw that need firsthand as she handed out food to those who stopped by.

"It's been really nice to see those faces and getting those communities served," Elizabeth Reynolds, a volunteer, said. "It really warms my heart and makes it worthwhile."

Guests could pick from various foods, including fresh fruits and vegetables.

Cascarelli said the food pantry would continue to pop up once a month as long as the need is there, all in the hope that Wayne County will become better because of it.

"Doing stuff like this helps prepare and strengthen healthy communities," Reynolds said. "Which, then on the back end, makes us stronger in the end."

The Wayne County Health Department will host the pop-up food pantry on the second Tuesday of every month. To learn more, click here.

