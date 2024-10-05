50/50 WEEKEND: Sunshine, warmth & a few storms

CLEVELAND — Cool nights and mild days...that's the warm side of Fall weather we're in for the weekend! Highs will be in the 70s Saturday with overnight lows in the 50s. Sunday, we're flirting with 80º! However, the cooler side of fall isn't far away. We're tapping into a much cooler pattern starting on Monday. Highs will be stuck in the low 60s for much of next week!

That cool air rushes in on the heels of strong storms on Sunday afternoon and evening. The best chance for any storms will be in the afternoon and evening in our southern and eastern communities. Many could miss out on the storms. The rest of the weekend looks dry.

We received an update on the ongoing drought Thursday morning, and there have been notable improvements. However, following the chance for storms on Sunday, much of the area looks very dry for days, perhaps weeks. It could be mid to late October until our next best chance for rain after this weekend.

What To Expect:



Dry & warm Saturday for Guardians Baseball

Strong storms are possible late Sunday

It will be MUCH cooler next week

The trend for October looking dry

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: More sunshine, very nice!| High: 70º

Sunday: PM storms, some could be strong. Breezy. | High: 79º

Monday: Much cooler. | High: 63º

Tuesday: Below average. It's mainly dry, with a few lake effect showers to NE. | High: 62º

Wednesday: Dry and cool. | High: 64º

Thursday: Mostly sunny. | High: 65º

