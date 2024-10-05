50/50 WEEKEND: Sunshine, warmth & a few storms

CLEVELAND — Cool nights and mild days...that's the warm side of Fall weather we're in for the weekend! Highs will be in the 70s Saturday with overnight lows in the 50s. Sunday, we're flirting with 80º! However, the cooler side of fall isn't far away. We're tapping into a much cooler pattern starting on Monday. Highs will be stuck in the low 60s for much of next week!
That cool air rushes in on the heels of strong storms on Sunday afternoon and evening. The best chance for any storms will be in the afternoon and evening in our southern and eastern communities. Many could miss out on the storms. The rest of the weekend looks dry.
We received an update on the ongoing drought Thursday morning, and there have been notable improvements. However, following the chance for storms on Sunday, much of the area looks very dry for days, perhaps weeks. It could be mid to late October until our next best chance for rain after this weekend.
What To Expect:
- Dry & warm Saturday for Guardians Baseball
- Strong storms are possible late Sunday
- It will be MUCH cooler next week
- The trend for October looking dry
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: More sunshine, very nice!| High: 70º
Sunday: PM storms, some could be strong. Breezy. | High: 79º
Monday: Much cooler. | High: 63º
Tuesday: Below average. It's mainly dry, with a few lake effect showers to NE. | High: 62º
Wednesday: Dry and cool. | High: 64º
Thursday: Mostly sunny. | High: 65º
