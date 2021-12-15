50 mph wind gusts expected between 10 PM Wednesday until 6 PM Thursday, NWS says

CLEVELAND — A Wind Advisory has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Wednesday.

The Wind Advisory has been issued from 10 p.m. Wednesday until Thursday at 6 p.m. for Ashland, Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina and Richland counties.

Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

