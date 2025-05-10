A beautiful and bright weekend

CLEVELAND — It is chilly out the door this morning, but temperatures will continue to warm over the weekend. We will be in the 70s this afternoon. It will be slightly warmer in the mid-70s farther inland.

A cold front will slide through the area this weekend. This does not look to bring any showers as it is very moisture deprived, but it will likely drop our temperatures a bit by Mother's Day.

Temperatures will be in the 60s on Sunday.

Our next best shot at rain doesn't roll in until late Monday and into Tuesday of next week. On and off rain/storm chances will continue throughout the work week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warmer.| High: 70º

Mother's Day: Partly cloudy. Pleasant for Mom.| High: 71º

Monday: More clouds. Warmer| High: 76º

Tuesday: Scattered rain but still mild. | High: 72º

Wednesday: Scattered rain but still mild. | High: 72º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter