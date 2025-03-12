A Breezy & Cooler Mid-Week

CLEVELAND — After a colder start to your mid-week, Wednesday afternoon temperatures will also be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Inland areas near US Route 30 should be able to bounce temperatures back up to near 60 degrees.

The warmth returns by Thursday, with temperatures back into the 50s north & lower 60s south. By week's end, we could reach the 70s on Friday! Best of all, rain chances this week are limited, so expect some warmer, dry days until Saturday

The next best chance for rain and storms holds off until this weekend. Much of Friday will be dry, but scattered rain and storms are expected by Saturday and early Sunday. We will be monitoring the potential for stronger storms by Saturday afternoon and evening.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Sun and Clouds. Breezy & Cooler. | High: 51º (Cooler near Lake Erie)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Mild again!| High: 57º

Friday: More clouds. Very Warm!| High: 72º

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. Warm!| High: 70º

