A Cloudy and Chilly Christmas Day

CLEVELAND — Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!

It will be cloudy once again for the holiday, with some patchy fog mainly during the morning. A stray shower will be possible during the afternoon, otherwise anticipate another chilly day. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

More clouds and chilly temperatures during the overnight, with a stray sprinkle and flake chance. Lows will bottom out in the lower 30s.

A warm-up comes after Christmas. The day after. We're back in the 40s Thursday and Friday, with 50s likely this weekend. It'll be wetter this weekend but so much warmer! Rain chances will increase during the end of the week through the weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Christmas Day: Patchy fog. Cloudy and cold again with a SLIM shot at a sprinkle.| High: 38º

Thursday: Isolated showers but we're thawing out.| High: 42º

Friday: Even warmer with a few showers arriving late.| High: 48º

Saturday: Few showers. Warm for December.| High: 54º

Sunday: Still warming but we're looking soaked. | High: 56º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter