A Cold Friday with Scattered Snow

CLEVELAND — A cold front moving out of the area tonight will usher in very cold, arctic air for Friday. Any rain leftovers tonight will change to scattered lake effect snow showers by sunrise. Snow totals will be less than 1 inch in most spots.

For shoppers on Friday, prepare for cold temperatures, gusty northwest winds above 20 miles per hour and a few lake effect snow showers. High temperatures for the day will only climb into the lower 30s. Wind chills will stay in the 20s. In a few snow belt locations, snow totals will hang in the 1 to 3 inch range. For the rest of us, its light snow and flurries.

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: