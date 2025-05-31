A drier but chilly weekend

CLEVELAND — Friday was a wet day thanks to two systems, a low-pressure system to our south and a cold front that sank south Friday night. Both brought rain to the area yesterday, but the front has lingering effects for the weekend.

It will be chilly and blustery all day long on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will be lucky to jump back into the mid-50s. A few stray final showers are possible this morning, but decreasing clouds are expected by this afternoon. It will also be breezy today with NW winds 10-20 mph. Winds will begin to relax by this evening as clouds decrease as well.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with calming winds. Low temps will be in the low to mid-40s across NEO, but slightly warmer temperatures return on Sunday. Plan for tons of sun and temps in the mid-60s.

The big warm-up happens during the work week! 70s by Monday (very seasonal for early June) and 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday! Feeling like summer! However, the increase in heat and humidity is expected to fuel the return of thunderstorms by the middle and end of the week.

We will be watching for any strong or severe storms on Wednesday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: A few showers early before drying out. Staying cool & breezy all day. | Afternoon High: 54º

Sunday: More sun, a bit milder. | High: 65º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Warming up. | High: 73º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Even warmer. | High: 82º

