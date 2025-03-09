A dry & mild Sunday and a much warmer week ahead!

CLEVELAND — Daylight Saving Time began today. That means it will stay lighter, longer during the evening hours Sunday. Today's sunset will be at 7:28 p.m!

Milder air arrives today. High temperatures will jump into the upper 40s and lower 50s, and we'll also enjoy some sunshine all day long.

A real taste of Spring will dominate the upcoming week. High temperatures will climb into the 60s Monday &, perhaps, Tuesday. We'll see a seasonal Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Back into the lower 60s Thursday. By week's end we could get closer to 70 degrees! And best of all, rain chances this week are limited. So expect some warmer, dry days.

The next chance for disruptive rain and thunder arrives on Saturday!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Near normal temps.| High: 52º

Monday: Sunny & Milder.| High: 60º

Tuesday: Cloud/sun Mix. Even warmer. Windy.| High: 63º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small PM rain chance.| High: 51º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Mild!| High: 62º

Friday: More clouds. Small rain chance. Warm!| High: 70º

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. Warm!| High: 68º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter