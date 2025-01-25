A "milder" weekend with limited snow chances

CLEVELAND — On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will be around freezing, with a few snow showers possible. The accumulation looks minor, likely a trace to 2'', but this snow also does not look widespread, so much of the area will miss out on it.

While temperatures remain below average, the 7-day forecast shows more highs in the 30s and it will not be nearly as cold as last week. A system midweek will likely drop our highs back into the mid-20s by the end of the week and bring a few more snow chances Tuesday - Thursday.

Then our focus shifts to an expected major warm-up next weekend with rounds of rain to start February.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Few snow showers. Minor accumulation.| High: 33º

Sunday: Couple of flakes. Freezing temps.| High: 29º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Above freezing, but blustery. | High: 33º

Tuesday: More clouds. Snow possible. Warmer! | High: 28º

Wednesday: Few snow showers. Colder again. | High: 30º

Thursday: Few snow showers. Cold. | High: 25º

Friday: Late mix possible. Touch warmer. | High: 30º

