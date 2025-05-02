A new day, a new threat of severe storms

CLEVELAND — Isolated passing thunderstorms are possible Friday morning, but storms will increase in coverage and intensity by Friday afternoon.

As another area of low pressure slides in by early afternoon, a few storms will start to flare to our west and slide east across northern Ohio by mid-afternoon. The highest chance for storms will be after 3 pm with a broken line of thunderstorms developing, mainly to the south of Cleveland, and will push out of the viewing area to the south and east by this evening (around 7 or 8 pm).

A couple of those storms could approach severe criteria with a brief damaging wind gust or two south of the lakeshore counties. High temperatures on Friday should be able to recover into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Following a cold front, Saturday's highs stay cooler: lower 50s north, into the lower 60s far south during the afternoon. Any outdoor plans on Saturday will likely have to be postponed due to widespread rain across NEO. Scattered showers will linger on Sunday, but there will be more dry periods on Sunday compared to Saturday.

On and off rain is the name of the game for several days over the next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A few strong PM storms.| High: 70º

Saturday: Chilly rain likely. Isolated thunder. | High: 51º (near 60 south)

Sunday: Widely scattered showers. Partly sunny. | High: 55º

Monday: Near norm. Few showers.| High: 65º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy AM. Few PM showers| High: 64º

