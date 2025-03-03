A nice workweek warm up after a frigid weekend

CLEVELAND — The rebound is a big one this week. After this weekend's 20s, it'll feel GREAT! Tons of sun early today helping us climb back into the 30s with highs pushing 40º. Clouds filtering back in this afternoon wil keep us from soaring well into the 40s and eventually lead to rain. Not until tonight. Plan on a few showers late tonight and early Tuesday. Roads will be wet but I don't expect big delays. I do expect us to dry out quickly though, clear out and warm up!

Temps will soar to near 60º Tuesday afternoon. It'll be bright, breezy and incredible... it's still march though. We know what warmth leads to... Storms and more cold. A big climb is always balanced out by a big drop.

Plan on storms Wednesday followed by a drop in temps Thursday. Rain changing back to snow Thursday with a few showers (rain/snow) Friday and again Saturday. Temps will dip below freezing at night and jump above during the days... it's the timing that'll determine whether these showers are rain or snow. Plan on slick roads at times though.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: More sunshine and warmer. | High: 40º

Tuesday: Morning rain followed by afternoon sun. | High: 59º

Wednesday: More rain and warmer. Windy. | High: 60º

Thursday: Rain changing to snow as temps drop. | High: 34º

Friday: Showers possible.| High: 42º

Saturday: Rain/Snow showers possible. Chilly. | High: 36º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter