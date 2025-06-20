A Seasonal 1st Day of Summer across NEO

CLEVELAND — A seasonal end to the work week and the first day of Summer across NEO! Highs will top off in the low to mid-80s this afternoon, under partly sunny skies. An isolated t'shower will be possible, mainly this afternoon, and mainly in our northeastern communities. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, accompanied by more warmth, as lows drop into the mid-to-upper 60s.

A huge ridge of high pressure will build in over the weekend, and we HEAT up quick - hello to our 1st heat wave of the season!! 90s for high temps, with heat index values well into the 90s, to perhaps 100 - 105! Much of the area will be dry all weekend, but a few storms are possible in our far NE communities on Saturday. As the ridge gets stronger, rain chances drop for everyone on Sunday.

Stay cool!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies. Summer starts! | High: 83º

Saturday: Staying dry and heating up! | High: 89º

Sunday: Sunny. Hot! | High: 93º

Monday: Sunny & Hot! | High: 93º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: