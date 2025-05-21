A Soggy Mid-Week, With Strong Storms Possible

CLEVELAND — A round of heavier rain and even a few rumbles of thunder early Wednesday morning. We'll get some more dry time midday before round two rolls in during the second half of the day. Temps should rebound back into the middle 60s. Mild but nowhere near the norm for mid to late May.

Round 2 should be a bit more widespread and intense. There's a low chance of severe weather, with gusty winds and hail possible. Downpours are more likely as the upper low (main storm system) approaches from the west. We'll have a bit more energy for the storms to feed off of.

The storms slide east and out of Ohio, and we slide into Thursday. Plan on general rain showers most of Thursday as the chill settles in. Temps should hold near 50º all day. We may not even see 60º again until the weekend. And that's if we can dry/clear out enough Saturday & Sunday. Both days look mainly dry, but we'll have to see how long it'll take to rebound after this SLOW-moving system moves out.

As of now, Memorial Day Monday is looking dry. But there is rain "around" us. Too close to call it yet, but we're watching it!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Strong t-storms likely with heavy rain. | High: 65º

Thursday: Cooler. Scattered showers. | High: 56º

Friday: Still cool. a few lingering showers. | High: 56º

Saturday: Isolated showers, still cool. | High: 59º

Sunday: Slim shot of rain. Cool. | High: 62º

Memorial Day: Showers possible and warmer. | High: 65º

