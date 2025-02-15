ACTIVE WEEKEND: Snow, ice, and rain - oh my!

CLEVELAND — ANOTHER winter storm is moving across Northeast Ohio and will significantly impact your plans for the weekend.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for the majority of NEO for Saturday. Another alert will likely be needed on Sunday as well. More details can be found at this link.

Saturday starts with a quick inch or two of light to moderate snow. That snow will change over briefly to a wintry to rain by the afternoon. There looks to be some dry periods this afternoon, before widespread and heavier rain Saturday night. We will need to monitor for any ice-jam flooding issues.

That rain lingers all night and into Sunday, which will start with cold rain early but change back to snow by mid-morning. Additional snow accumulations are likely Sunday into Sunday night.

Temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing for most of the next seven days, and below-average temperatures (just like in January) will be the name of the game for much of the rest of February.

Stay safe and warm!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: AM snow (Tr-2") changing to PM rain. Ice jam flooding is possible.| High: 40º

Sunday: Rain changes to snow early. 2-5 inches of snow is possible during the day. Colder. | High: 28º

Monday: AM lake effect snow east. Very cold. | High: 20º

Tuesday: VERY cold, but drier.| High: 15º

Wednesday: Arctic chill. System in southern Ohio. Snow is possible south of US 30. | High: 17º

