Afternoon showers before more Arctic Air arrives mid-week

WINTER STORM WATCH for Northern Ashtabula County from 4 pm Wednesday afternoon through 7 am Friday morning. A snow squall could park across Northern Ashtabula County late Wednesday through Thursday night. 6-12 inches of snow are possible in the Watch area.

Low pressure will slide through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday bringing more scattered rain showers to the region. Most of the rain will drop during the afternoon hours. High temperatures should reach back into the middle and upper 40s.

Much colder air slides in behind the low pressure on Wednesday. We'll likely see a burst of snow across all of Northern Ohio during the day. That will be good for a quick half-inch to an inch of snow. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid 30s Wednesday morning, but afternoon temps will slide into the upper 20s.

We will then watch out for a lake effect snow squall to graze Northern Ashtabula Wednesday night through early Friday. That squall could dump anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow by early Friday.

Highs on Thursday look to be stuck in the LOW 20s! With lingering moisture, snow returns and lingers until Friday. Accumulation will be possible, especially in the primary snowbelt.

The cold will not last long. Temperatures will begin to moderate by the weekend, and there will be more rain chances Saturday and Sunday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Scattered PM rain showers - especially east. | High: 49º

Wednesday: Snow showers. Colder. | High: 34º

Thursday: Lake effect snow showers. Very cold. | High: 22º

Friday: Partly sunny. Stray snow shower. | High: 29º

Saturday: Rain/mix is possible. More clouds. Warmer. | High: 40º

