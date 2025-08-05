Air Quality Alerts, wildfire smoke, big heat, humidity and a few storms all in today's forecast

CLEVELAND — Did you notice the haze in the sky yesterday? That was due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Our winds have shifted more to the east southeast, that should push that wildfire smoke in our atmosphere back north.

However, air quality will still be lower on Tuesday. This time is because of ground-level ozone. Basically, this happens a few times every summer, particularly on hot and humid days with lighter winds. Ground-level ozone forms when pollutants react in the presence of sunlight and is more common in more populated and urban counties where there are more people, traffic and industry, and pollution. Air quality levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. This includes children, the elderly, and those with breathing difficulties. An air quality advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage, Medina, and Lorain counties on Tuesday. Take it easy!

More warmth and more noticeable humidity will build in for the rest of the week. Highs will be into the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through the weekend. We could even get into the low 90s by the end of the work week. Humidity will also become more noticeable, making it feel sticky outside again.

Rain chances will be very slim, with most of the week staying dry. Isolated t'showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the better chance moves in for the second half of the weekend. At this time, next week is looking unsettled with higher storm chances.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Touch warmer, a few t'showers. | High: 85º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few storms. | High: 85º

Thursday: Warm. Stray shower. | High: 88º

Friday: Warm & muggy.| High: 89º

Saturday: Muggy. | High: 88º

