ALERT: Blowing and drifting snow a big concern for our Presidents Day

CLEVELAND — The WINTER STORM WARNING for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties continues until 7 am Monday.

The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Summit, Stark, Wayne, Holmes, Portage, Medina and Trumbull counties through 7 AM Monday. Other counties already in the advisory include Lorain, Ashland, and Richland, counties in effect 1 AM Monday. More details can be found at this link.

Lake effect snow taking over today on the heels of our weekend winter storm. Less widespread snow but the impacts are for everyone, mainly from the wind blowing the snow across already cleared streets. We're staying windy, gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely. This will drop visibility and wind chills through Monday. Single-digit to subzero chills will be common for many areas all day.

Temperatures won't warm above freezing until this weekend. Below-average temperatures (just like in January) will be the name of the game for much of the rest of February. Snow chances return with another round of scattered snow on Thursday but we should dry things out for the "warmer" weekend.

Stay safe and warm!

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Very cold & windy with lake effect snow. | High: 17º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow tapering. Brutally cold.| High: 15º

Wednesday: Arctic chill. More snow in southern Ohio. | High: 17º

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. Still frigid. | High: 21º

Friday: Few flakes. Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. | High: 24º

Saturday: More clouds and cold. | High: 29º

Sunday: Mainly cloudy but thawing nicely! | High: 36º

